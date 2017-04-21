Get Ready To Slow Down Dallas

April 21, 2017 4:17 PM
Drivers on a major stretch of the Dallas North Tollway better be prepared to slow down starting next Monday April 24th.

On Wednesday, the North Texas Transit Authority board voted to lower the speed limit to 55 mph on the tollway from I-35 all the way to Harvest Hill Road south of I-635, as construction in that area begins.

The new speed limit goes into effect Monday and the NTTA said signs on the tollway will be changed. The lower speed limit will be enforced throughout the construction, which is expected to take about 18 months.  The construction includes replacing the tollway center barrier, resurfacing the roadway, re-striping all lanes in both directions, and some other pavement work between Harvest Hill Road and I-35E, the NTTA said.

However most of the work is expected to be done on nights and some weekends, so it might not be too bad.

 

 

