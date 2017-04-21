Dallas Based D-BAT to Expand to China

The Carolton Based company will be opening their batting cages in China.

Most parents with kids playing competitive sports knows about D-Bat but for those who don’t, D- Bat is a local baseball training franchise that sells equipment and has batting cages and coaches to help improve your swing, pitching and catching. “We will basically be somewhat introducing baseball to the youth in China,” D-BAT CEO Cade Griffis said. “I think it is going to open up some doors to other international markets for us.” This will be the company’s first dive into international markets, their first location will be Beijing and followed by Shanghai, Guangazou, and Shenzhen. If this market proves well Griffis said that he would like to expand the company to Taiwan, Korea, the Dominican Republic, Mexico, and Canada.