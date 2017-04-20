Watch Fiona the Baby Hippo Take a Nap in the Shower

Fiona is just like one of us; she wakes up and eats her breakfast. A new activity was added one recent morning though leaving the Cincinnati Zoo’s premature baby hippo in for a total treat. Can we all just enjoy this moment of secondhand joy? Fiona was finishing up her morning routine when she walked into the shower that the zoo’s divers use and stood there. Her caregiver, knowing hippos like to be wet, decided to turn on the water. The baby hippo took it as her chance play…that is until she got tired. She then decided to take a nap while the water was running and have you ever seen something so soothing yet so adorable before?

Fiona, the first Nile hippo born at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Gardens in 75 years, weighed 29 pounds at birth and about 25 pounds lighter than the lowest recorded birth weight for her species. On Tuesday, she was up to 166 pounds.

Took a look for yourself below at all the fun Fiona had.