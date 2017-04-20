The Unicorn Frappuccino Has More Than One-And-A-Half Times The Amount Of Sugar You Need Daily

Starbucks knows how to market itself. You can’t scroll through Facebook or Twitter without seeing one of your friends enjoying the magical concoction. And while the drink looks, and probably tastes, like it’s of our dreams, do you actually know what it’s composed of?

The Unicorn Frappuccino comes standard with whole milk and whipped cream, so right off the bat we’re enjoying all that calorie goodness. Then, TONS of flavored syrups and sauces are added, and that “fairy powder” that’s sprinkled on top is sugar mixed with food colorings made from fruits and vegetables.

Check out the nutrition facts below!

And speaking of sugar, the frap is packed with a lot of it, to the tune of 15 teaspoons! That’s about one-and-a-half times the amount recommended for your body daily! We’re not saying not to enjoy this magical drink, just be wary of what you are actually consuming, and maybe order a smaller size!

Via Buzzfeed

