Starbucks Barista Goes On A Rant About The New Unicorn Frap

April 20, 2017 3:33 PM
Filed Under: 100.3 Jack FM, 2017, Barista, facebook, rant, Starbucks, Twitter, Unicorn Frappuccino, viral video

As we all know by now, Starbucks debuted their newest creation this week that is the Unicorn Frappuccino.  And not everyone is excited about it.

The limited-edition offering which is available until Sunday, is a pink and blue concoction made with Starbucks’ Creme Frappuccino base and mango syrup, topped with a massive swirl of whipped cream sprinkled with pink and blue sugar dust and appears to change color as you drink it.  But apparently it’s also an enormous pain to make.

In this video posted by Colorado-based barista Braden Burson, he goes on a rant about what it’s really like for baristas dealing with these drinks.  The video went viral on Twitter but has since been deleted but lives on in the Facebook page The Barista Life.

