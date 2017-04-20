Scary, Ginger, And Baby Spice Tease Potential Spice Girls Reunion

Just about a year ago, the Spice Girls were celebrating the 20th anniversary of their mega-hit “Wannabe.” The song topped the charts in nearly every country it was played, and created a worldwide phenomenon surrounding the five girls from the UK.

20 years later, three of the Spice Girls, Mel B (Scary), Geri Horner (Ginger), and Emma Bunton (Baby) got together to record a special “thank you” message to all the fans that have been behind them the past 20 years, and even hinted at a possible upcoming reunion.

The three singers, calling themselves GEM, announced they will be touring later this year, although Victoria Beckham (Posh) and Melanie Chisholm (Sporty) have both stated their intention to not join the girls for a full-fledged reunion, although fingers are crossed that changes!

Via PaperMag

