Plano Day Care Center Under Investigation of Child Abuse

Two Plano day care workers are now unemployed, and one is facing a felony charge after a live-video showed them throwing young children around before nap-time.

Jazmine Torres, 22 is facing a felony charge of child endangerment after allegedly pushing a young boy to the floor, picked him up and threw him down.

The incident was live streamed from The Children’s Courtyard in Plano, and has since been shared and viewed thousands of times on Social Media.

The Plano Police Department arrested Torres on Tuesday; if convicted she’ll face up to two years in jail along with a $10,000 fine.

“Any parent out there, it’s going to be something that’s just horrific,” said Plano police spokesman David Tilley. “But any human being to see a toddler treated that way is just, that’s just unacceptable.”

The Children’s Courtyard issued a statement that, in part reads:

“We have strict policies and procedures to ensure the safety and well being of our children, and to make certain we meet or exceed state guidelines. We don’t tolerate deviation from those standards. We will continue to work closely with licensing and reiterate our training processes with all staff. We take our responsibility seriously, and are committed to ensuring our children receive high quality early education and nurturing care.”

Unfortunately, this is not the first time the center has been under fire. According to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, the center has had 29 violations in 2 years, nine of which are considered serious child endangerment cases.