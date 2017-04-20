McDonald’s Szechuan Sauce From 1998 Sells For $15,000 On Ebay Thanks To “Rick And Morty”

McDonald’s offered Szechuan sauce packets in 1998 after a promotional partnership with the Disney film Mulan.

Thanks to the popular animated series Rick and Morty, the sauce has gained massive popularity once again after one of the main characters Rick cited the sauce as his series arc, “even if it takes nine seasons.” A 20-year-old was cleaning out his recently purchased “really old car” when he happened upon one of these rare, unopened sauce packets. He recently watched the Rick and Morty episode featuring the sauce, and was curious to see if it was worth anything.

It was. To the tune of $14,700 on Ebay.

Someone bought an old McDonald’s sauce packet from 1998 on Ebay for $15,000.

So start digging through the condiments drawer in your kitchen. You could be sitting on millions!

Via Time

