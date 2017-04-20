Collin County Couple Already Raising Twins Preparing For Birth Of Triplets

Nadia Sherwin is counting down the days till the birth of her new babies, all three of them.

The kindergarten teacher from Collin County is already experienced in raising multiples, as she and her husband, Robert are the proud parents of 2-year-old twin girls. Nadia exclaimed “We never expected to be a family of seven, but here we are, welcoming three brand new babies and we couldn’t be more excited.”

While they of course were happy to receive the news of their rapidly expanding family, they were a bit shocked at first. Robert said, “I actually thought it was very funny because one of the last things my great-grandfather ever told me was to have as many kids as possible. I apparently took it to heart.”

Each of their babies will go through about 13,000 diapers a year in total, which is why te couple only asked for diapers for their baby shower. While most people express their sorrow for the couple having to raise three more kids, the Sherwin are thankful, and couldn’t feel luckier. Nadia said, “We definitely have our hands full — our wallets empty — but our hearts full too.”

Via CBS DFW

