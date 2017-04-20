Lilium Aviation Test Flies it’s Flying Car

Flying cars, the futuristic possibility of travel may finally be upon us. Today, Munich-based Lilium Aviation tested their all-electric 2-seater flying car.

The car is powered by a whopping 36 jet engines, all mounted on it’s 10-meter long wings. The wings have moving flaps that alternate to provide lift off or forward flight.

During the first tests, the aircraft was piloted remotely but operators say their first manned flight is soon to follow. The battery used allows for the car to travel nearly 200 miles per charge, with a maximum speed of 183 mph.

Lilium envisions its aircraft to be used in urban areas, similar to an Uber – except flying cars.

However, don’t get too excited yet. Flying cars has been a goal of inventors and engineers for decades, yet still there appears to be no real use for them.