A 4-part adventure park is will soon be opening in Midlothian, Texas. This mega park sits on more 1000 acres and offers 4 adrenaline filled adventures.

“We are a 1,000-acre toy box and we weigh our toys by the ton!”

TexPlex grand opening is June 3-4, located at 881 Miller Road Midlothian TX, 76065.  The park offers a 200-acre bike park, jet boats, heavy machinery and even ultimate off-road buggies.