Will Smith Currently In Talks To Play Genie In Live Action ‘Aladdin’

Guy Ritchie may have found his Genie for his live action adaptation of Aladdin.

Will Smith is currently in early talks for the magical, musical role. Smith was previously in talks with Tim Burton about the live-action Dumbo movie, but that deal never materialized due to scheduling. The conflict came from working on Bad Boys 3, but now since that project is no longer on his table since the film doesn’t currently have a director anymore, his schedule is a little more open.

However, Smith remains a high-salary player so a deal is far from a sure thing.

If the deal goes through, Smith’s casting would be the first big role filled for the film, which is currently in a worldwide casting search for its two leads.