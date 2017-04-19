Twerking Woman Causes Motorcycle Accident

April 19, 2017 8:05 PM
Filed Under: accident, Motorcyclist, Twerking, Ukraine

Two girls were filming each other having fun when the crash happened.

Never thought someone twerking could hurt someone else. A girl was filming her friend twerk next a street in the Ukraine. In the video you see a car pass by and as she begins to get in to her twerk you can hear the motorcycle revving up. you then see the motorcycle clipping the passing vehicle and the driver go flying forward. The motorcyclist sustained a broken leg and pelvis. The video is a bit tough to watch at the end there.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live