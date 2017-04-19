Thirsty Drake Fan Breaks Into Artist’s Home, Steals Pepsi

A member of Drake’s crew was in the musician’s home at the beginning of April when he noticed a woman he didn’t recognize in one of the bedrooms of his massive Calabasas home wearing one of his hoodies and drinking a soda.

He called the cops, and the woman tried to convince the authorities she was allowed to enter the home. They didn’t buy it. She then confessed to not stealing the hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of jewelry or memorabilia in the home, but Pepsi, Sprite, and Fiji water.

She was literally thirsty.

There were no signs of forced entry in the house, and police do not know how she entered the premises or how long she was there. The 24-year-old was arrested, and is being charged with felony burglary. Was all that Pepsi worth it?

Via TMZ

