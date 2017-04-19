The Guardians of the Galaxy Soundtrack Set list is out now and is full of the 80’s

Isn’t it crazy how Marvels biggest hit takes place in outer space but is the only film to feature an awesome soundtrack.

You can add these group of songs to your 70’s and 80’s playlist. The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2 soundtrack might not be available yet, but we finally get to see what all songs that are going to be on Peter Quill’s Awesome Mix Vol.2. Take a look at the set list below. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2 arrives in theaters May 5th.

“Mr. Blue Sky” by Electric Light Orchestra

“Lake Shore Drive” by Aliotta Haynes Jeremiah

“Bring It On Home to Me” by Sam Cooke

“Southern Nights” by Glenn Campbell

“My Sweet Lord” by George Harrison

“Brandy (You’re a Fine Girl)” by Looking Glass

“Come a Little Bit Closer” by Jay and the Americans

“Wham Bam Shang-a-Lang” by Silver

“Surrender” by Cheap Trick

“Father and Son” by Cat Stevens

“Flash Light” by Parliament

“Guardians Inferno” by The Sneepers, featuring David Hasselhoff