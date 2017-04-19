The First Track From Prince’s Posthumous Album “Deliverance” Has Been Released. Listen Here!

On Friday, we will commemorate the one-year anniversary of the death of Prince, and we will be receiving a special treat to do so.

Six previously unreleased tracks have been compiled in a brand new album Deliverance, and the first track “Deliverance” is finally available for streaming. The tracks were written and produced bewtwen 2o06 and 2008 in a collboration between Prince and Ian Boxill. Rogue Music Alliance will release the album independently, with most of the profits from the sales going to the musician’s estate.

In a statement, Boxill said, “I believe Deliverance is a timely release with everything going on in the world today, and in light of the one-year anniversary of his passing, I hope when people hear Prince singing these songs it will bring comfort to many. Prince once told me that he would go to bed every night thinking of ways to bypass major labels and get his music directly to the public. When considering how to release this important work, we decided to go independent because that’s what Prince would have wanted.”

The tracks in Deliverance include:

1- Deliverance

2- I Am

3- Touch Me

4- Sunrise Sunset

5- No One Else

6- I Am (Extended)

The title track now streaming on iTunes, Google Play, and Amazon.

