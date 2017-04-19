The First Track From Prince’s Posthumous Album “Deliverance” Has Been Released. Listen Here!

April 19, 2017 7:09 AM By JT
Filed Under: album, april 21, death, Deliverance, ian boil, Music, New Music, posthumous, Prince

On Friday, we will commemorate the one-year anniversary of the death of Prince, and we will be receiving a special treat to do so.

Six previously unreleased tracks have been compiled in a brand new album Deliverance, and the first track “Deliverance” is finally available for streaming.  The tracks were written and produced bewtwen 2o06 and 2008 in a collboration between Prince and Ian Boxill.  Rogue Music Alliance will release the album independently, with most of the profits from the sales going to the musician’s estate.

In a statement, Boxill said, “I believe Deliverance is a timely release with everything going on in the world today, and in light of the one-year anniversary of his passing, I hope when people hear Prince singing these songs it will bring comfort to many.  Prince once told me that he would go to bed every night thinking of ways to bypass major labels and get his music directly to the public.  When considering how to release this important work, we decided to go independent because that’s what Prince would have wanted.”

The tracks in Deliverance include:

1- Deliverance

2- I Am

3- Touch Me

4- Sunrise Sunset

5- No One Else

6- I Am (Extended)

The title track now streaming on iTunes, Google Play, and Amazon.

Via EW!

Follow JT on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter

More from JT
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live