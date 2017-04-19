Starbucks’ Unicorn Frappuccino Is Real, And Available For A Limited Time Only!

April 19, 2017 5:04 AM By JT
Who says dreams don’t come true?

The mythical animal we are still convinced exists is the new inspiration for Starbucks’ latest drink.  Available for a limited time only, the Unicorn Frappuccino is made with pink powder blended into cream Frappucino with mango syrup and layered with a sour blue drizzle.

The drink is available starting TODAY through April 23 at participating stores only, while supplies last!  In a statement, Starbucks compared the experience of drinking the beverage to the “mythical creature” it shares its name with.  The statement reads:

Like its mythical namesake, the Unicorn Frappuccino blended crème comes with a bit of magic, starting as a purple beverage with swirls of blue and a first taste that is sweet and fruity.  But give it a stir and its color changes to pink, and the flavor evolves to tangy and tart.  The more swirl, the more the beverage’s color and flavors transform.  

