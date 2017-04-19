Starbucks’ Unicorn Frappuccino Is Real, And Available For A Limited Time Only!

Who says dreams don’t come true?

The mythical animal we are still convinced exists is the new inspiration for Starbucks’ latest drink. Available for a limited time only, the Unicorn Frappuccino is made with pink powder blended into cream Frappucino with mango syrup and layered with a sour blue drizzle.

OMG STARBUCKS IS RELEASING A UNICORN INSPIRED FRAPPUCCINO 😍😭🦄💖 pic.twitter.com/QWyJmhJ1tQ — life of a blonde (@lifeofablondee) April 16, 2017

Unicorn frapuccino!!! Whaaattt?!?!?! ❤ A post shared by Mikos Vlog (@mikosvlog) on Apr 14, 2017 at 10:18am PDT

PSA @STARBUCKS IS RELEASING THE UNICORN FRAPPUCCINO & IT COMES OUT 4/19 🦄🌈🦄🌈🦄 pic.twitter.com/LkufMRbuxi — joseph 🕸 (@stussyjoseph) April 17, 2017

The drink is available starting TODAY through April 23 at participating stores only, while supplies last! In a statement, Starbucks compared the experience of drinking the beverage to the “mythical creature” it shares its name with. The statement reads:

Like its mythical namesake, the Unicorn Frappuccino blended crème comes with a bit of magic, starting as a purple beverage with swirls of blue and a first taste that is sweet and fruity. But give it a stir and its color changes to pink, and the flavor evolves to tangy and tart. The more swirl, the more the beverage’s color and flavors transform.

