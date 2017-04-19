Police Fine Man After He Posts Selfie While Driving On Social Media

A man celebrated his last day of the single life by posting a selfie on Twitter of his last day as bachelor.

Seems innocent enough. Cute, even. Only problem is, this guy decided to snap the selfie while he was in the middle of driving! You can see in the reflection os his sunglasses one hand on the wheel, the other firmly around his phone.

The man has since deleted his Twitter account, but not before it was captured so the entire world can see his stupidity.

Just to keep everyone current on the situation > It is people like this who end up destroying people lives through their own stupidity pic.twitter.com/vdAD719IPs — Matthew Clements (@162154_VRC40) April 15, 2017

It didn’t take too long for the police to find their way to the picture, and tweeted the fella their intentions of sending him a gift for the big day, to the tune of a fine and points added to his license!

@162154_VRC40 We didnt receive our invite for the big day but we'll send @Geordie_aviator a little gift anyway…to the value of £200 and 6 points! — Operation Dragoon (@OpDragoon) April 16, 2017

@Geordie_aviator please get in touch and we'll send you your wedding present. £200 fine & 6 points. #fatal4 https://t.co/mEk3GQ00gd — Operation Dragoon (@OpDragoon) April 16, 2017

Let this be a lesson for all you motorists out there, no selfies while driving!

Via Wixx

