Plano Is Reported To Be Among The Best Cities To Live In America

A new report released that lists the best cities in America to live has named Plano, TX in it’s top 10.

The 2017 Best Cities to Live list was published by niche.com, a website that focuses on helping people discover the schools and neighborhoods that are right for them. Plano ranks seventh on the list based on its location, quality of local schools, crime rate, housing trends, employment status and access to amenities.

Plano, with a population of just over 275,000 got an A+ for its public schools, diversity, jobs and being good for families. Its lowest marks were a B- for crime and safety, the cost of living and access to outdoor activities.

The only other North Texas city on the list was Richardson coming in at number 12.