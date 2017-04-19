PETA Reporting Polar Bear Dies After His Best Friend Is Shipped To A Zoo

April 19, 2017 2:05 PM
Filed Under: Peta, Polar Bear, SeaWorld, Zoo

This is one sad story.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is reporting that a polar bear died in the  at Sea World’s Wild Arctic after her best friend of around 20 years was shipped to the Pittsburgh Zoo so they could breed her.

Szenja died after she refused to eat for days after Snowflake was taken to the zoo.

“Szenja died of a broken heart, Peta believes. After losing her companion of 20 years when SeaWorld shipped Snowflake to the Pittsburgh Zoo in order to breed more miserable polar bears, Szenja did what anyone would do when they lose all hope, she gave up,” said Peta Vice President Tracy Remain to The San Diego Union-Tribune.”This should be a wake-up call to SeaWorld: stop breeding and shipping animals around, close the animal exhibits, and retire the animals to sanctuaries. Until it does, this ship will keep sinking.”

