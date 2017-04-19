Nurse Falls Asleep During Hair Appointment, Stylist Snaps A Pic Of Her Shoes And Inspirational Post Goes Viral

Professional hair stylist Ashley Bolling welcomed one of her regulars, a nurse, into her chair for a touch up when she quietly dozed off to sleep.

Bolling continued to work on her hair when she noticed the nurse propped her feet on a nearby chair. Thinking about how much weight her shoes carried every day, Bolling wrote an impassioned Facebook post thinking about the blood and tears the shoes have figuratively carried, and it has quickly become viral.

The post reads as follows:

I had one of those “stop-you-in-your-tracks”, extremely humbling moments, while working quietly on the hair of a very exhausted, sleeping nurse. She’d been at work all night and hadn’t been to bed, when she landed in my chair, but not before stopping to buy my breakfast on her way. As she dozed off, I gently rested her head on my stomach and continued to foil her hair….then I noticed her shoes. I wondered how many miles those shoes have walked. I wondered what they’d walked through. Blood? Tears? In & out of the countless rooms of the patient’s she’s cared for? I wondered how many hours they’ve carried her, and all those like her, while they literally save the lives of those we love and hold the hands of the ones who can no longer fight that fight. But with those shoes propped up in that chair, phone in her lap, I got the chance to take care of her (even if it was just for a few hours) and I felt extremely honored to take care of such a hard working, inspiring woman I’m so lucky to call my friend. ❤ I’ve always respected and valued these amazing super-heroes and am proud to be the sister, daughter, niece, friend and hairstylist of so many. Know you are appreciated, know you are irreplaceable, know you are loved!”

(Credit: Facebook/Ashley Bolling)

Via Little Things

