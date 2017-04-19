LHS Dog of the Week: This Is Libby!!!

April 19, 2017 12:41 PM
Meet Libby.  She was found stray and very pregnant and brought into the local shelter.  That is no place to start a family so Libby was quickly scooped up and brought into foster care.  She had her babies, nursed them and now that all of her babies have been adopted she is ready to find her forever home as well.
 
Libby is a 3 year old Chocolate Labrador Retriever mix, and weighs about 55lbs. Libby is the sweetest girl you will ever meet.  Her favorite things to do are: hang around with her friends, be around her people, and eat.  Libby is in a home with 3 personal dogs, another foster pup, and a cat.  She is amazing with kids of all shapes and sizes. 
thumbnail libby2 LHS Dog of the Week: This Is Libby!!!

Photo courtesy of Legacy Humane Society

 
Libby has been Spayed, microchipped, brought current on vaccines, and tested for heart worms.   
thumbnail libby3 LHS Dog of the Week: This Is Libby!!!

Photo courtesy of Legacy Humane Society

 
If you are interested in adopting from LHS, you have to complete an online application at  http://www.legacyhumanesociety.org/adoption-application/.
libby6 LHS Dog of the Week: This Is Libby!!!

Photo courtesy of Legacy Humane Society

 

libby41 LHS Dog of the Week: This Is Libby!!!

Photo courtesy of Legacy Humane Society

 

img 8590 LHS Dog of the Week: This Is Libby!!!

Logo Courtesy of Legacy Humane Society

