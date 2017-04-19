KISS Licence Their First Triathlon Bicycle

Super light road and triathlon bike brand, Sciacallo Bikes, have announced a collaboration with KISS for the band’s first ever rock-themed triathlon bicycle. Designer, Milan Skrecek, a lifelong KISS fan, says it’s been his dream to combine his love of the band with his career in some way.

In an interview with Teamrock, Skrecek goes on to say, “Growing up in the Prairies in the 70s, 80s and 90s was great times. Long summer nights up at Grand Beach with all of your friends listening to, who else, KISS. My best friend Darrell and I were huge KISS fans and we spent a big part of our lives going to concerts, dressing up at Halloween as our favorite icon – I was always The Star Child – and loving the feeling we got while listen to KISS. It’s good time rock’n’roll – something to take your mind off things, to relax, to let go.”

In addition to the full bike, Sciacallo will also be selling bespoke pieces such as carbon fiber wheel sets and even wheels featuring the band’s images. This is the latest merch item to be added to the band’s catalog alongside a wide range of items from a Monopoly board to lunch boxes and even yes, a KISS Kasket coffin.

The band will be on tour this summer and will be stopping through North America later this fall.