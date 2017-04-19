Fox News Fires Bill O’Reilly

The Murdoch family has confirmed commentator Bill O’Reilly will be removed from Fox News. The comes after the network has faced increased pressure in recent weeks over a string of sexual harassment allegations against O’Reilly. O’Reilly’s last appearance on Fox News airwaves was on April 11 before taking what he said was a “pre-planned vacation.” New York magazine reported earlier Wednesday that the Murdoch family, which controls 21st Century Fox, had decided to cut ties with the host.

You can also read Murdoch’s letter to 21st Century Fox employees below:

MURDOCHS letter to 21st Century Fox employees (pictured) https://t.co/Wkcm2pBssw pic.twitter.com/43AzHoH5PD — Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) April 19, 2017

News over potential replacements for Bill O’Reilly has also begun to surface.