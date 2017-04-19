Can you Guess Which is The Best City in Texas for Spirits and Beer?

A poll was taken by Travelocity to help determine its craft spirits and beer tourism index.

If you guessed DFW was ranked among the countries best beer craft beer cities, you were wrong. The only city in Texas that was ranked was of course Austin. The states capital ranked in at lucky No. 7 . It ranked cities nationwide based on the number of small-batch distilleries by population and the number of awards they have won, in addition to travel factors like accessibility by air and hotel cost. I guess we’re going to need more breweries, bars and distilleries here in DFW if we want to compete and I’m okay with that.