Bruce Springsteen & Joe Grushecky Release Trump Protest Song

By Abby Hassler

Joe Grushecky & The Houserockers just released a new anti-Trump protest song, “That’s What Makes Us Great,” featuring Bruce Springsteen.

This is the first time Grushecky and Springsteen have collaborated since Grushecky’s 2009 album, East Carson Street. The two musicians have been friends since the mid-1980s, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Related: Bruce Springsteen Memorabilia Collection on Sale for $7.5 Million

Grushecky wrote the song when Donald Trump took office in January and then sent it to Springsteen to give it “the Bruce treatment.” Both singers have been vocal dissenters regarding Trump and his views.

“[Trump] lost me the moment he started making fun of special needs people,” Grushecky remarked. “How could a person like that be president of the United States? Regardless of all the other [stuff], that to me is appalling. I have special needs people in my family and in my neighborhood. I worked with special needs people my whole life and I was really offended by it.”

Fans can purchase the song on Grushecky’s website.