This Picture Of Serena Williams And Her Boyfriend Is The Funniest Thing You Will See All Day

Serena Williams is one of the greatest athletes of all time. A physical specimen, she is absolutely jacked beyond all reason, which is pretty funny considering how she just became engaged to a total internet nerd.

We kid, we kid, but Williams recently became engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. They make a completely adorable couple, it’s just that everyone in the world knows that Williams could completely destroy him if it ever came to blows.

They took a cute picture together posing on the beach where Alexis is holding up the incredibly muscular Williams.

If he’s struggling, he’s certainly hiding it well. His face certainly does look like he is having some difficulty, though!

