You feel lucky when an Uber driver has a few extra Starburst lying around in the cup holder for you to enjoy and your way home.

For one Reddit user, however, his driver installed an NES Classic system in the backseat for his customers to enjoy. The Reddit user, “okdiv” said he “freaked out when [she] got in the car.”

The NES Classic was launched in 2016 and comes preloaded with 30 classic Nintendo games.

okdiv probably asked the driver to take the “long way” home!

Via Time

Follow JT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter