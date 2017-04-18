Think You’re Feeling Smart Today? Take This Third Grade Grammar Test And Think Again!

April 18, 2017 5:13 AM By JT
Filed Under: Dumb, Elementary, English, grammar, language arts, Quiz, School, Smart, test, third grade

Did they have “helping verbs” back in our day, or are they just trying to mess with us?

Nothing you do today will be as demoralizing as taking this little quiz with questions a third grader should be able to answer.  Especially since it’s a grammar quiz, and we literally use grammar every single day!  Is it even proper grammar to say we “use grammar?!?”

Our heads hurt now.

There are only ten questions in the quiz, so it shouldn’t take you very long if you’re as smart as a third grader!

Let us know how you did!

Via Buzzfeed

Follow JT on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter

More from JT
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live