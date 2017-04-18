The Latest Fashion Trend: Bare Butt Jeans

April 18, 2017 12:18 PM
Filed Under: Butt, Cleavage, jeans, vetement

No, no, no, no, no, no. Just NO!

If you ever find yourself feeling like your booty needs to breathe…try Vetements. It’s the latest trend in fashion that allows you to unzip your jeans in the back. Yes, there are zippers on the legs, but there’s also one that follows the same line as your butt crack.

You can wear them zipped up or zipped down…whatever you feel best accents your behind. But obviously you want to wear them down to show off your butt-cleavage. We must warn you though, they aren’t cheap. These jeans will run you about $1,800.

