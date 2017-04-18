Plano Introduces Collar Tags With QR Code To Help Owners Track Lost Pets

The City of Plano is introducing a new method to help owners track their pets should they become lost.

Along with the standard pet identification, Plano is introducing new tags that included a QR Code. When scanned, a web page with all of the animal’s information is opened, including the best way to contact the owner along with vital medical information. Also, the QR code will allow an optional service where a GPS signal will be sent to the owner, showing the precise location of a lost pet.

Pet owners can sign up for the GPS notifications at any time, including after their pet becomes lost. Currently, Plano requires all dogs, cats, and ferrets to be registered with the city in order to verify rabies vaccinations.

Via Plano Profile

