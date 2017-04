Remember what you were doing when you were 12 years old? Well whatever it was, we guarantee it wasn’t as cool as this.

Earlier this month Korn announced that hey had recruited an unlikely new bassist: Tye Trujillo, the 12-year-old son of Metallica’s bassist, Robert Trujillo.

The youngster won’t be replacing Korn’s typical bassist Fieldy, but instead will be filling in for a few South American tour dates. Tye made his debut performance on Monday night in Bogota, Colombia.