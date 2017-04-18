Facebook Killer Steve Stephens Found Dead In Pennsylvania

April 18, 2017 11:04 AM
Filed Under: Cleveland, Crime, Erie, facebook, murder, Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania State Police, Robert Goodwin Sr, Steve Stephens

The Cleveland man that live streamed a murder on Facebook has been found dead of an apparent suicide near Erie, Pennsylvania, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.

 

Murder suspect Steve Stephens was found dead following a nationwide manhunt after he walked up to an elderly man and shot him while on video Sunday afternoon.

According to a tweet from the Pennsylvania State Police, Stevens was spotted by troopers in Erie County Tuesday morning. “Following a brief pursuit, Stephens shot and killed himself.”

The victim was identified as 74-year-old Robert Goodwin Sr.

The video was up on social media for about three hours before it was removed. Stephens Facebook page has also been removed.

“This is a horrific crime and we do not allow this kind of content on Facebook,” said a spokesperson for Facebook. “We work hard to keep a safe environment on Facebook, and are in touch with law enforcement in emergencies when there are direct threats to physical safety.”

In a separate video posted on Facebook, Stephens claimed to have killed more than a dozen other people.

“Like I said, I killed 13, so I’m working on 14 as we speak,” he said.

For more on this story visit CBSDFW.com

