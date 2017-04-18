Facebook Killer Steve Stephens Found Dead In Pennsylvania

The Cleveland man that live streamed a murder on Facebook has been found dead of an apparent suicide near Erie, Pennsylvania, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.

Steve Stephens was spotted this morning by PSP members in Erie County. After a brief pursuit, Stephens shot and killed himself. — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) April 18, 2017

Murder suspect Steve Stephens was found dead following a nationwide manhunt after he walked up to an elderly man and shot him while on video Sunday afternoon.

According to a tweet from the Pennsylvania State Police, Stevens was spotted by troopers in Erie County Tuesday morning. “Following a brief pursuit, Stephens shot and killed himself.”

The victim was identified as 74-year-old Robert Goodwin Sr.

The video was up on social media for about three hours before it was removed. Stephens Facebook page has also been removed.

“This is a horrific crime and we do not allow this kind of content on Facebook,” said a spokesperson for Facebook. “We work hard to keep a safe environment on Facebook, and are in touch with law enforcement in emergencies when there are direct threats to physical safety.”

In a separate video posted on Facebook, Stephens claimed to have killed more than a dozen other people.

“Like I said, I killed 13, so I’m working on 14 as we speak,” he said.

For more on this story visit CBSDFW.com