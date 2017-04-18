Early Screening of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2 Suggest the Best Marvel film to Date?

A special group of critics and journalists got an early screening of what is sure to be the hit of the Summer.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 doesn’t come of for two more weeks, but with all the good news coming out surrounding the film everyone can’t wait for it to be out now. The critics can’t share there full review till the 24th, but most of them took to twitter instead. Just about everyone who saw it has said the same thing, that its good and one of the best. back in February Marvel did a test screening for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2 and its the first marvel film to come back with a 100% test screening. Check out some of the tweets below.