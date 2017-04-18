Ben & Jerry’s to Launch Its Newest Treat This Week

April 18, 2017 1:15 PM
It’s an ice cream fantasy turned into reality. Ben & Jerry’s will be launching a sweet treat this week at its official locations in six countries.

Meet the Chill-aco, which features a taco made out of not one but two waffle shells and two scoops of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, sandwiched together with warm caramel and topped off with a drizzle and cookie crumbs. This one is for all the sweet tooths out there!

The sweet treat will be available starting April 20 — and the Chill-aco will come in five different combinations. The flavor combinations are:

  • Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and Chocolate Fudge Brownie
  • Coffee, Coffee BuzzBuzzBuzz and Chocolate Therapy
  • Phish Food and Triple Caramel Chunk
  • Sweet Cream, Cookies, and Coffee, Coffee BuzzBuzzBuzz
  • Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and Tonight Dough

Get in our bellies!

