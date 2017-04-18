5 Discounts, Deals and Freebies for Tax Day 2017

Tax Day is here. The dreaded day when millions of Americans rush to file their tax returns. Luckily, there’s a few business around Dallas offering deals and incentives to make the day easier for the taxpayer.

Firehouse Subs This Tax Day, get a free medium sub when you purchase a medium or large sub, chips and drink. pic.twitter.com/hbCyaTBHwW — Firehouse Subs (@FirehouseSubs) April 14, 2017 On this Tax Day, get a free medium sub when you purchase a medium or large sub, chips and drink at any Firehouse Subs location.

Boston Market

Customers can get a $10.40 ‘Tax Day Meal Special when they choose to dine-in. This deal includes a Half Chicken Individual Meal with 2 sides, cornbread, a regular fountain beverage and a cookie. A bang for your buck!

Noodles & Company A reason to celebrate this #TaxDay. Today until 4/18, take $4 off $10 when you order online with code: TAXDAY17 pic.twitter.com/spbHzTRkpe — Noodles & Company (@noodlescompany) April 14, 2017 Noodles & Company is offering $4 off any $10 purchase for those who place their orders online at order.noodles.com – using promo code “TAXDAY17” at checkout!

Sonic Drive-In

Sonic 1/2 Price Cheeseburgers TODAY Tax Day, 4/18/17 https://t.co/gQu8fcWHXs — SavingToABetterLife (@abetterlifeblog) April 18, 2017 Sonic is always looking out for us. From their special 50 cent corndogs to their half off drinks and slushies. For this Tax Day, Sonic Drive-In will be grilling up 1/2 price cheeseburgers all day long.