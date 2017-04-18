3 Texans Set a Record for Being the First Trio to Row Across the Atlantic

Three guys from Houston did what only some of us dare to dream about.

Three friends from the Houston area crossed the Atlantic ocean via row boat and set a record for being the first trio to row across the Atlantic. Their journey lasted them 7 weeks and was over 3,000 nautical miles. Mike Matson, David Alviar, and Brian Krauskopf, took on the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge. The race starts in the Canary Islands off the coast of North Africa and ends in the Caribbean islands nearly 3,000 miles away. The route was meant to be similar to Christopher Columbus’ original route. The three faced dangerous storms, sea sickness and brutal heat, along the way they saw some peaceful sea life, including turtles, dolphins and a bird that started following them most their trip. The race stated December 14th and they crossed the finish line on February 1st. Check out some the pics below.