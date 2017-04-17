Want To Be In Lady Gaga’s New Movie? Mother Monster Is Giving You The Chance To Appear In “A Star Is Born”

On top of headlining, Coachella’s Saturday night, Lady Gaga is set to begin filming scenes for her film A Star Is Born, and she is calling upon all her little monsters to help!

Gaga invited fans to the opportunity to be included in scenes that will be shot at Coachella, as long as they show up to the filming location wearing Western gear and buy a $10 entrance ticket to the location.  So if you want to be in her film, all you need is some cowboys boots, $10, and already be at Coachella.

Easy right?

Hangover star Bradley Cooper is set to direct the feature, which follows “an up-and-coming starlet who struggles to break into the entertainment world with guidance from an industry veteran on the way down.”

All the proceeds from the tickets sold will go to Gaga’s non-profit Born This Way Foundation.

