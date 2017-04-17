Texas Woman Gets Hand Stuck in Toilet So Bad She Has to Call the Police

Well this is weird. Question: if a toilet gets clogged, what’s the first solution that typically pops into your head? Probably using a plunger, right? And, let’s just say you didn’t have one, what would you do? Maybe buy one, right? Not if you’re this Cleveland, Texas woman. She tried to save a few bucks and decided to un-clog the toilet herself…with her hand, according to ViralHog. She could’ve even called a plumber for the proper assistance but she didn’t.

From first glance, it looks like she’s trying to save something from being flushed away. Unfortunately, the toilet would not let her go. Luckily the police was there to save her and turn this crappy day upside down!