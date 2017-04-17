Six Flags Fiesta Texas Suffers Power Outage Leaving Riders Stranded On Giant Swing (Video)

Roller coaster enthusiasts were left stranded after a power outage shut down several rides at Six Flags Fiesta Texas in San Antonio.

Rene Trevizo captured the power outage, which occured just before 5pm on Saturday, on video, where many rides, including the Superman and the Sky Screamer were left inoperable, and many riders left suspended high above the ground.

According to Six Flags spokeswoman Sydne Purvis, every rider made it safely to the ground, and the outage only lasted a few minutes. Workers performed full safety checks on both rides at the end of business Saturday.

Via My San Antonio

