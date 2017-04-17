[Shocking Video] Woman Is Left Dangling By Her Feet On Bungee Ride

Let’s be honest, anyone that has ever gone to an amusement park has thought about the possibilities of having or seeing one the popular thrill rides fail. I know that upon getting on a roller coaster it always crosses my mind, but that’s because I have gotten stuck for a prolonged period of time at a coaster or dungeon drop before.

However, I have never even wanted to consider that possibility with bungee jumping or ride similar to it because the end result would be fatally graphic, pending a miracle. A video is spreading like wildfire on social media as we speak in which a woman is left dangling by her feet during the entire bungee ride facing not one BUT two near death experiences.

The first one: Nearly falling off the ride itself as she was dangling during the course of the entire experience.

The second one: Nearly smashing her head at the bottom panel of the ride as she swings back and forth.

Terrifying.

Check out the video and try not to cringe too much, I can’t imagine what crossed this woman’s mind during this ride.

