Prince Harry Opens up About Mental Health and His Coping With Princess Diana’s Death

Prince Harry has opened up candidly in what might be one of the first times ever about his experience with mental health and the two years of “total chaos” that shadowed him while trying to come to terms with the death of his mother. The Prince, now 32, spoke recently in an interview with The Telegraph in a new podcast called Mad World with host Bryony Gordon for the very first episode.

In this interview, Prince Harry details his two years of total chaos as his attempt to suppress his grief backfired. He also said that for many years he could not confront the death of his mother, Princess Diana. It’s a refreshing interview that the Prince hopes will encourage others to be able to talk about mental health. He redefines strength for those dealing with mental health issues by opening up bravely about a story that might seem rather ordinary for some who may have experienced a loss of a loved one such as this one.

The Prince also detailed how he only began to address his grief when he was 28 after feeling like he was “on the verge of punching someone” and faced anxiety regularly during royal engagements. He even took up boxing. The 30-minute conversation is probably one of the most candid insights into the thoughts of a modern member of a Royal family. Mentioning, “I have probably been very close to a complete breakdown on numerous occasions when all sorts of grief and sort of lies and misconceptions and everything are coming to you from every angle.”

You can listen to the conversation here.