Police Impersonator Pulls Over Real Polie Officer Driving In Unmarked Vehicle

April 17, 2017 5:44 AM By JT
Marcos Pacheco-Bustamante pulled over a car shortly before 7:30 in the morning last Friday as they were driving north on Interstate 95 in Miami.

Pacheco-Bustamante activated his police siren, and followed the vehicle in his Crown Victoria until they stopped.  Pretty routine, except for the fact that Pacheco-Bustamante is not a Miami-Dade county police officer, unlike the person he pulled over, who happened to be driving a county-issued unmarked vehicle.

After he was pulled over, the detective exited his unmarked vehicle, in full uniform, and realized Pacheco-Bustamante was not a peer, but an impersonator.  After searching the vehicle, Pacheco-Bustamante was arrested, and the detective found H&K BB gun replica and a blue police light.

Pacheco-Bustamante confessed to pulling over other drivers, and is currently being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a charge of impersonating a police officer.

Via Local 10

