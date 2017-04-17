Phone Thief At Coachella Steals 100 Phones And Is Defeated With ‘Find My Phone’

April 17, 2017 4:04 PM
Over the weekend at Coachella music festival one individual decided to steal about 100 phones, but completely forgot that people can track those things now.

Police arrested New York resident Reinaldo De Jesus Henao on Friday after several people couldn’t find their phones and wisely activated the “Find My Phone” feature, which pointed them to a guy walking around with a backpack, according to the Indio Police Department.

Police took Henao to a correctional center where he was charged with grand theft and possession of stolen property, but he walked out after putting up the $10,000 required to bail him out.

 

