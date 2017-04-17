Ellen’s 12 Year Old Guest from Wales Will Leave You Speechless

April 17, 2017 7:49 PM
Filed Under: Ellen DeGeneres, make-up, performance, Reuben de Maid

Ellen DeGeneres known for her humor, loving spirit and giving personality is also known for the array of talent she brings on her show. Today’s guest, a 12 year old boy from Wales is taking the world by surprise.

Reuben de Maid took to the stage to perform Jennifer Holliday’s “And I’m Telling You I’m Not Going” hit. His stunning performance is sure to leave you stunned!

At the end of his jaw-dropping performance he sits down for Q&A with Ellen in which we learn, he’s been singing since he could talk. And although his voice is to die for, his true passion is make-up. Doing his own make-up and putting most others to shame!

Enough talking… just watch!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live