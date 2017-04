Ellen’s 12 Year Old Guest from Wales Will Leave You Speechless

Ellen DeGeneres known for her humor, loving spirit and giving personality is also known for the array of talent she brings on her show. Today’s guest, a 12 year old boy from Wales is taking the world by surprise.

Reuben de Maid took to┬áthe stage to perform Jennifer Holliday’s “And I’m Telling You I’m Not Going” hit. His stunning performance is sure to leave you stunned!

At the end of his jaw-dropping performance he sits down for Q&A with Ellen in which we learn, he’s been singing since he could talk. And although his voice is to die for, his true passion is make-up. Doing his own make-up and putting most others to shame!

Enough talking… just watch!