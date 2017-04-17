Dallas Local Wins Bid On Storage Bin, Finds A Treasure Trove

Alan Hairston of Allen,TX had just been laid off from his job at a local grocery where he worked as a meat cutter for 9 years. He and his wife were barely making it by. After borrowing $1200 from his wife’s parents to make rent, he decided to make one gamble with some of that money that has possibly turned out very well for him and his family. Alan bid on a storage bin in Plano,TX and won it for about $330. But what was inside they couldn’t believe.

There were several boxes inside that contained an extensive mint collection of Sports Illustrated magazines that ranged from the first issue in 1954 to the last in 2015. Not knowing anything about the collection and if they were worth anything he had an auctioneer at Heritage Auctions that he knew examine the collection. After a close inspection of the collection, it was estimated that the collection of mint magazines could be worth anywhere from $55,000 to $100K. As a precaution, he told them that Heritage would insure the lot for a total value of $105,000.

“This is going to jump-start the rest of out lives,” his wife Jacqui said. “We will be able to have a future that is better than I thought. We may be able to pay off our vehicles, get a house and take a trip.” “This is a dream come to life,” said Alan. “Everybody hopes to win the lottery. I have to believe we just did.”