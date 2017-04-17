Buzzfeed Posts “100%” Accurate Map Of Texas, But Disregard DFW, Put Six Flags In West Texas, Place Waco In North Texas

April 17, 2017 7:09 AM By JT
Filed Under: accurate, Austin, Buzzfeed, Dallas, DFW, Geography, local, map, native, Texans, Texas

According to Buzzfeed, this map was put together by a native Texan, and if that was the case that person needs to retake some 7th grade geography classes.

Buzzfeed just recently opened an office in Austin, and to mark the occasion they released a map of Texas highlighting all the awesome things the Lone Star State has to offer.  They even called the map “100% accurate.”  Only thing is, anyone claiming to be a native Texan would be able to point out the OBVIOUS mistakes and omissions on the map, including leaving out DFW altogether, placing Waco super north, in fact just below where DFW should be, and putting the Czech Stop closer to Tyler than to West.

Buzzfeed will soon learn not to mess with Texas, as everybody JUMPED on the website for putting out this “100%” accurate map.

They tried to defend themselves, but we’re not buying their excuses either.

Don’t mess, Buzzfeed.

Via Dallas Morning News

Follow JT on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter

More from JT
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live