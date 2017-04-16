The Oldest Person in the World Passes Away at 117

Emma Morano of northern Italy has passed at 117.

Morano’s extraordinarily long life began on 29 November 1899, Morano was the last known person to be born in the 1800’s. She lived her through 3 centuries. Emma passed away on Saturday while sitting in an armchair at her home in Verbania. She attributed her long life to leaving her husband in 1938 and her daily diet of two raw eggs and raw minced meat. According to her doctor, Emma had been spending more time sleeping and less time talking in the past few weeks. At her last birthday party there was a small concert recounting her life and experiences.