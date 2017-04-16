Police Search for Suspect who Murdered a Man on Facebook Live

Cleveland Police Department is looking for a man they say, killed a man on the street while streaming it live on Facebook.

Steve Stephens, the suspect police say walked up to an elderly man and shot him, said Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams.

In the video, Stephens claimed to have murdered more than a dozen others. Police have not verified that information; however, Mayor Frank Jackson had a public address for him: Turn yourself in and do not “do anymore harm to anybody.”

Authorities say Stephens broadcast the video live on Facebook and was up for about 3 hours before the site removed it and Stephens account.

“This is a horrific crime and we do not allow this kind of content on Facebook,” a Facebook Spokesman said. “We work hard to keep a safe environment on Facebook, and are in touch with law enforcement in emergencies when there are direct threats to physical safety.”