Lady Gaga Surprises Fans with New Song “Cure”

April 16, 2017 11:58 AM
Filed Under: Coachella, Cure, Lady Gaga

Coachella is in full swing this weekend and is full of surprises.

Friday night everyone was shocked by the the amount of technical issues during Radio Heads set, but after last night I think they figured it out. Lady Gaga was the main head liner for Saturdays line up, She started her set with a few older songs and dropped a new single half way through. Everyone was taken by surprise by her new song “Cure”. The rest of her set was as great as you would expect it to be, full of life, love and 3 outfit changes. Gaga was put on the bill last minute after Beyonce dropped out due to her pregnancy.

